Woody Harrelson confesses 'Owen Wilson told me to join hoarders reality show'

Hollywood star Woody Harrelson has said he is so bad at throwing things away that his friend Owen Wilson urged him to take part in a reality show about hoarders.

The True Detective actor lives in Hawaii but said his home in Los Angeles is filled to bursting with boxes he has brought home from filming locations.

He said: “I have a place in LA and my buddy Owen tells me that I should be on an episode of Celebrity Hoarders because I get boxes everywhere and it really isn’t that I’m hoarding, although it seems like it, but it’s that I have to go through and decide what to keep and what to throw away.

Woody Harrelson says he’s a hoarder (Joel Ryan/PA)

“When I go on location everything that was on location ends up back there in a box and I don’t ever look in the box.

“I think I’m collecting too much stuff and eventually my day will come when I can’t even walk in the house before I have to go through those damn boxes.”

Woody will next be seen starring opposite Laura Dern in Wilson, an adaptation of Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel of the same name, about a neurotic and brutally honest man.

The actor says he collects things while filming on location (Ian West/PA)

Laura said she is also something of a hoarder but is instead collecting parts of the characters she has played, rather than physical items.

She said: “Maybe I am collecting parts of my personality that I have discovered from playing some beautifully complicated people, but complicated nonetheless.

Owen Wilson joked about his friend’s hoarding tendencies (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

“So I go ‘wow I have to find the part of me that understands this’ and then I keep that as a character trait.

“I think I haven’t done any cleaning house so maybe I am just becoming more and more complicated because I like to collect all these people somewhere inside me.”

:: Wilson is released in UK cinemas on Friday.