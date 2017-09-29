Wonderful! The Killers score fifth number one album

The Killers have become the first international act to score five consecutive number one albums in the UK.

The US rockers’ new release Wonderful Wonderful has debuted at the top spot, having shifted 52,000 copies across physical formats, downloads and streaming equivalent sales in one week, according to the Official Charts Company.

Only three other groups – British bands Oasis, Coldplay and Arctic Monkeys – have achieved five number one albums in a row.

The Killers – Wonderful Wonderful (Island Records)

Keane also managed to produce a similar streak, although one of their releases was an EP rather than a full album.

The success of Wonderful Wonderful comes after The Killers scored number ones with their previous efforts Hot Fuss (2004), Sam’s Town (2006), Day And Age (2008) and Battle Born (2012).

The Las Vegas-formed band, fronted by Brandon Flowers, have also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, and Wonderful Wonderful was the most popular record of the week in UK independent record stores.

Last week’s chart-toppers, the Foo Fighters, have slipped one place to number two with Concrete And Gold, while Ed Sheeran’s Divide is still at number three and has now spent 30 weeks inside the top five.

Van Morrison’s new album Roll With The Punches is in at number four, scoring the Northern Irish singer-songwriter his 15th top 10 album, and British rockers Enter Shikari round off the top five with The Spark.

Over on the singles chart, Sam Smith has remained at number one for the third week with ballad Too Good At Goodbyes.

The British singer-songwriter was almost knocked off the top spot by Post Malone’s Rockstar, featuring 21 Savage, finishing the week at just under 700 sales and streaming equivalent ahead of the US rapper.

Post Malone rose from number five last week to number two with his popular track.

Dua Lipa is at number three this week with previous chart-topper New Rules, Camila Cabello’s Havana is at number four and Little Mix’s remix of Latin American boy band CNCO’s Reggaeton Lento is at number five.