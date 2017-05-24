Wonder Woman London premiere cancelled after Manchester attack

The London premiere of the new Wonder Woman film has been cancelled following the terror attack in Manchester.

Hollywood stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright had been scheduled to walk the red carpet in the capital on May 31.

But Warner Bros said the film’s premiere and junket had been called off “in light of the current situation”.

Gal Gadot (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

A spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK.

“In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London.”

The film is released worldwide on June 2.

The Wonder Woman premiere is the latest event to be shelved after the attack at US singer Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester on Monday.

Bands such as Blondie and Take That cancelled shows in the immediate aftermath.