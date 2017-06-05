Wonder Woman hits top spot in UK and US box office charts

The new Wonder Woman film has shot straight to the top of the box office in the UK and the US.

The first standalone film about the superhero, starring Gal Gadot, earned £6,180,000 in cinemas across the UK and Ireland in its opening weekend, to take the number one spot.

Director Patty Jenkins’s film took 103.1 million dollars (£79.7 million) in the US, the biggest opening for a movie directed by a woman.

Josh Berger, president and managing director of Warner Bros Entertainment UK, Eire and Spain, said: “Patty Jenkins and her talented cast and crew shot Wonder Woman in the UK and we’re glad to see the film connect in such a big way with movie-goers nationwide.”

Gal plays Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the movie, while Hollywood actor Chris Pine is her ally Steve Trevor.