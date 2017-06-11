Wonder Woman buries The Mummy at US box office

Wonder Woman wrapped up Tom Cruise’s The Mummy at the weekend box office in the US, pulling in an estimated $57.2 million (£44.8 million).

The Mummy looked its age, selling a relatively feeble $32.2 million (£25.2 million) in tickets in its debut weekend.

And Tom’s latest film couldn’t compete with Wonder Woman in its second weekend.

The Gal Gadot superhero film has quickly earned more than $205 million (£160.7 million) in America in two weeks.

The poor opening for The Mummy, which cost an estimated $125 million (£98 million) to produce, meant a weak start for Universal’s Dark Universe. The Mummy is intended to launch a new connected franchise of monster movies.
