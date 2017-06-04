Wonder Woman becomes box office force in the US

Wonder Woman has soared to a $100.5 million (£77.9 million) box office debut in the US.

The impressive haul gave the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman.

The film surpassed industry expectations with one of the summer’s biggest debuts.

Starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior, Wonder Woman is the rare female-led film in an overwhelmingly male superhero landscape.