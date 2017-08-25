Wonder Woman a ‘step backwards’ for women, says James Cameron
Oscar-winning director James Cameron has said the celebrated Wonder Woman film is a “step backwards” for women.
The film, by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, has been widely lauded and holds the title of the highest-ever grossing film directed by a woman.
But Titanic director Cameron said in an interview with The Guardian that the hero is an “objectified icon”.
“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided,” he said.
“She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing. I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards.”
Cameron has made many films with strong female characters, such as The Terminator’s Sarah Connor and Aliens’ Ellen Ripley.
He hailed Connor for not being a beauty icon, but instead earning the audience’s respect “through pure grit”.
Cameron, 63, won three Oscars including best director for his work on Titanic.
