Wonder Woman a ‘step backwards’ for women, says James Cameron

Oscar-winning director James Cameron has said the celebrated Wonder Woman film is a “step backwards” for women.

The film, by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, has been widely lauded and holds the title of the highest-ever grossing film directed by a woman.

Wonder Woman is an ‘objectified icon’, the Titanic director says (Clay Enos/Warner Bros)

But Titanic director Cameron said in an interview with The Guardian that the hero is an “objectified icon”.

“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided,” he said.

“She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing. I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards.”

Cameron has made many films with strong female characters, such as The Terminator’s Sarah Connor and Aliens’ Ellen Ripley.

Gal Gadot plays the superhero (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

He hailed Connor for not being a beauty icon, but instead earning the audience’s respect “through pure grit”.

Cameron, 63, won three Oscars including best director for his work on Titanic.