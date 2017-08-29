Woman suing Katy Perry after claims she lost toe at work

Katy Perry is being sued after a woman claims she lost one of her toes while working on the American singer's tour.

The woman who was hired as a stagehand for Perry's World Tour claims in a lawsuit that her toe had to be amputated.

According to TMZ, the woman was asked to help move a wall at Perry's gig in North Carolina and it (the wall) "got stuck and then rolled across her foot."

The woman recalls her shoe filling with blood and being offered some ice but has said that no one called an ambulance and she had to get her friend to pick her up.

The woman claims her right toe became gangrenous and eventually needed to be amputated.

She has also said in the lawsuit that she has suffered "great emotional distress."

She is reportedly suing Katy Perry, Live Nation and a number of stage production companies.