Willie Nelson cancels two of five Las Vegas shows due to illness
27/01/2017 - 09:17:33Back to Showbiz Home
Country music icon Willie Nelson has cancelled two Las Vegas shows due to illness.
Willie’s publicist, Elaine Schock, said the singer has a bad cold and will not play on Saturday or Sunday.
He plans to play the remaining three shows – on February 1, 3 and 4 – at The Venetian resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
The cancelled shows have not been rescheduled and ticket-holders were advised to seek refunds from the point of purchase.
Willie is 83 and lives in Austin, Texas.
The singer-songwriter behind hits such as On The Road Again and Always On My Mind told the Associated Press recently that he will have a new album out this spring, called God’s Problem Child.
Join the conversation - comment here