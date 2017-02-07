Willie Nelson cancels 3 California shows because of illness

Willie Nelson has postponed three California shows because of illness.

Publicist Elaine Schock told Associated Press that Nelson will have to miss his three-night stint that had been scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield.

Willie Nelson has postponed three shows (Yui Mok/PA)

She gave no details on Nelson’s sickness, but said he plans to be back on the road again for a February 16 concert at a San Antonio rodeo.

It’s the second time in recent weeks the 83-year-old country legend has missed shows because of sickness — he cancelled two of his five shows in Las Vegas in late January because of a bad cold.

The singer-songwriter behind hits like On The Road Again told the AP recently that he’ll release a new album this spring called God’s Problem Child.