Will Young’s attempt at weather forecasting was cloudy at best

Will Young proved he should stick to singing when he tried his hand at weather forecasting during a visit to a TV studio.

The pop star attempted to point to parts of the weather map during a bulletin on Sky News, but struggled to locate the Midlands.

And then I got to do the weather!! 🌧🌧🌧 https://t.co/kT4UzAkoZ5 — Will Young (@willyoung) August 8, 2017

.@WillYoung gives being a TV weatherman a go pic.twitter.com/NfW7hrdgoS — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 8, 2017

Dressed in very loose fitting shorts, Young let regular weather presenter Nazaneen Ghaffar deliver the forecast, while he made vague hand gestures.

When Ghaffar said there would be showers in Scotland and Ireland, Young pulled a sad face.

How @willyoung tells Brits it's going to rain today. Job opening for a weather mime assistant, @SkyNewsNaz? pic.twitter.com/1cwnOm3DkS — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 8, 2017

He ended his efforts with a bow, while Ghaffar gave a small curtsy.

Young and Ghaffar both shared their combined forecast on Twitter, with the broadcaster adding the caption: “I think my job is safe.”

I think my job is safe 😂🙈 https://t.co/KsXolwzYsL — Nazaneen Ghaffar (@SkyNewsNaz) August 8, 2017

Young was visiting the Sky News studio to discuss his new LGBT podcast Homo Sapiens, which he hosts with Chris Sweeney.