Will Young joins Dawn Chorus team for all-night presenting slot

Singer Will Young is pulling an all-nighter as a guest presenter on BBC Radio 4′s Dawn Chorus programme.

The star, a bird lover, is joining radio presenter Brett Westwood on the show on Sunday, which airs from 12am to 7am.

Described as “a night of conversation, story-telling, argument and explanation”, the programme will culminate in the live broadcast of the dawn chorus from Ham Wall Nature reserve in Somerset.

Will Young ( John Stillwell/PA)

Will said: “I can’t wait to sit and listen to the dawn chorus as it sweeps across the world.

“It is nature’s true essence of music and I am genuinely thrilled to be a part of it.”

Radio 4 has organised the event as part of International Dawn Chorus day, a broadcast hosted by Derek Mooney from RTÉ, in which radio stations across Europe join together to track the rising sun across the continent from Moscow to Dublin.

Other guests include Jimi Goodwin, lead singer of Doves, Birds Britannica author Mark Cocker, bird acoustics expert Dr Jenny York, Natural Navigator Tristan Gooley and singer Hanna Tuulikki.