Will Smith to make a Fresh Prince comeback for UK festival slot

Hollywood star Will Smith is to make his rapping return alongside longtime collaborator Jazzy Jeff.

Will launched his career with the DJ, real name Jeff Townes, as DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince, before he moved into acting with hit TV series The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

The Summertime hit-makers never officially split up and last performed together on The Graham Norton Show in 2013.

They teased a reunion tour last year and have now been confirmed for a rare UK appearance as Sunday night headliners at the Livewire Festival in Blackpool in August.

Jeff confirmed the news on Twitter, posting an old video of the pair performing together and writing: “And THIS IS HAPPENING!!! #JJFPReturn”.

Will hinted more shows could be on their way, writing on his official Facebook page: “First two shows are locked! Y’all ready?!”

Also performing at Livewire are The Jacksons, who will headline on Friday night, Jason Donovan, Pepsi & Shirlie and Pete Waterman’s Hit Factory.

The Livewire Festival takes place from August 25 to August 27, while the duo will also play MTV Summerblast in Croatia on August 26.