Will Smith tipped to play the genie in live action version of Aladdin

Will Smith is tipped to play the genie in a live action version of Aladdin.

The actor, 48, is currently in early talks about taking on the part in the adaptation of the 1992 Disney film, reported Deadline.

British filmmaker Guy Ritchie is lined up to direct the musical.

Production is due to start in the UK in July.

The 1992 animated film featured late star Robin Williams as the genie who grants Aladdin his three wishes.

Earlier this year it was reported that Will was circling a part in the forthcoming live action remake of 1941 animated film Dumbo, but talks apparently fell through.