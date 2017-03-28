Will Smith reunites with his Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air castmates

Will Smith has reunited with his castmates from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air more than 20 years after the show went off air.

The Hollywood star joined his co-stars from the classic 90s TV comedy as they posed for a photograph, which was shared on social media by Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton.

Will – who played a fictionalised version of himself on the show – was joined by Alfonso, Tatyana Ali (who played Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (butler Geoffrey).

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

James Avery, who starred as Uncle Phil, died in 2013 after complications from heart surgery.

In the Instagram post, Alfonso wrote: “Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family.

“Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.”

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air ran for six series on US television from 1990 to 1996 and aired on BBC Two in the UK.

Will went on to become one of Hollywood’s most successful actors after starring in Independence Day, Men In Black and Ali.