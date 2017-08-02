Will Smith and Ariana Grande in new Carpool Karaoke trailer

Will Smith, John Legend and Ariana Grande feature in a new trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

Game Of Thrones stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner as well as musicians Miley Cyrus and Metallica also appear in the star-studded clip released on Tuesday.

The show, based on the segment from The Late Late Show With James Corden, will launch on Apple Music next week.

Each episode will feature celebrity groupings, from Legend and Alicia Keys to comedian Billy Eichner with Metallica.

Corden, who co-creates the series on the Apple streaming service, will also appear during the show that sees guests drive around while chatting and listening to their own playlists.