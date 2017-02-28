Will Sam come down from 'that tea buzz' in time for First Dates this week?

RTE2 have released a preview of Thursday's First Dates and boy oh boy are we excited.

Two Dubliners are set to meet each other for the first time and dare we say they seem like the perfect match?

Sam the tour-guide has drank an awful lot of tea over the nerves but maybe "that tea buzz" will give him an extra edge.

*fingers crossed buddy!*

Naomi is quite the sweetheart and totally charming in the clip.

She talks about how dating went from getting a milkshake to "eating in front of each other".

We can relate Naomi, it's awkward.

Can't wait to see how this one turns out.