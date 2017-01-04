Will Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry reunite on US Bake Off?

TV fans are still wiping the tears away after the last ever Great British Bake Off on the BBC aired over Christmas, before the show moves to Channel 4.

While it marked the final time judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood appeared alongside presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, new reports have claimed that Mary and Paul might actually star together in an overseas version of the show.

According to The Sun, the US version – The Great American Baking Show – was deemed such a success by the show’s bosses that they want to bring it back, with returning judge Mary and newcomer Paul.

Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry (Mark Bourdillon/BBC/PA Images)

In 2013, Paul tried his hand at a US iteration of Bake Off, called The American Baking Competition, but it was a bit of a flop.

But now it’s thought he might be perfect to appear alongside his long-time TV colleague Mary on this other version, which originally aired under the name The Great Holiday Baking Show.

A source told the newspaper: “The Great American Baking Show did really well in the ratings and execs love the British accent.

The Great Christmas Bake Off (Tom Graham/BBC)

“They may want to get the pair back together again for their on-screen chemistry.

“There would also be a lot of interest here and a UK channel would probably show it for the first time.”

The Great American Baking Show is also produced by Love Productions, the company behind the British programme and which is behind its controversial channel move.

Paul will remain as a judge but Mary, Mel and Sue all walked away, stating their allegiance to the BBC.