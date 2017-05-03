Will Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer skit buck the trend at new-look MTV awards?

Melissa McCarthy’s imitation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer has been nominated for an MTV award.

The Saturday Night Live satire will face James Corden and Lady Gaga’s Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show in the newly-announced trending category at the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The actress satirises White House press secretary Sean Spicer (Niall Carson/PA)

The category, which aims to celebrate the best “viral” moments in TV and film from the past year, will be decided by voters on the MTV website ahead of the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Also up for the trending award is Channing Tatum and Beyonce’s stand-off on Lip Sync Battle.

MTV has got rid of male and female categories, meaning Emma Watson will face Hugh Jackman and James McAvoy for best actor in a movie.

The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan will face Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Emilia Clarke from Game Of Thrones in the best actor in a show category.

The revamped ceremony replaces the MTV Movie Awards, which ran for 25 years, and introduces shows on television as well as streaming services.

Briton Daniel Kaluuya is up for best actor in a movie for his lead role in horror film Get Out, which leads the way with six nominations including movie of the year.

Moonlight actors Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome will compete against La La Land’s Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling for the best kiss.