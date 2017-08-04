Will & Grace revival given second series by NBC

The reboot of hit early Noughties sitcom Will & Grace has been handed a second series before the first has even aired.

As stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullaly and Sean Hayes returned to the set 12 years after the original run ended, NBC announced the revival would be renewed.

Shhh…don't tell anyone. #WillAndGrace @nbcwillandgrace A post shared by Sean Hayes (@seanhayes) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

The network announced the 13-episode second series at the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday, and also revealed the current series had been upped from a planned 12 episodes to 16.

The stars of the sitcom have been teasing the reboot this week with photos of their reunion on set.

It's the first day of school. @nbcwillandgrace #WillAndGrace A post shared by Sean Hayes (@seanhayes) on Aug 2, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Messing told US news site Entertainment Tonight her character, Grace Adler, is “doing incredibly well in her professional life”.

1st season 2 selfie taken from time machine #willandgrace @nbcwillandgrace A post shared by Megan Mullally (@meganomullally) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

She added: “She really has just advanced a lot and she is single and, for reasons that will be explained, Will and Grace are living together once again.”

The new series is expected to air in the US on September 28, although a UK transmission date is yet to be confirmed.