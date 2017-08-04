Will & Grace revival given second series by NBC

The reboot of hit early Noughties sitcom Will & Grace has been handed a second series before the first has even aired.

As stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullaly and Sean Hayes returned to the set 12 years after the original run ended, NBC announced the revival would be renewed.

The network announced the 13-episode second series at the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday, and also revealed the current series had been upped from a planned 12 episodes to 16.

The stars of the sitcom have been teasing the reboot this week with photos of their reunion on set.

Messing told US news site Entertainment Tonight her character, Grace Adler, is “doing incredibly well in her professional life”.

She added: “She really has just advanced a lot and she is single and, for reasons that will be explained, Will and Grace are living together once again.”

The new series is expected to air in the US on September 28, although a UK transmission date is yet to be confirmed.
