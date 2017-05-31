Will Corrie's Nick Tilsley survive quicksand drama?

Coronation Street stalwart Nick Tilsley will be seen fighting for his life in Wednesday night’s episode of the hit soap.

A teaser clip released by ITV shows the long-running character desperately struggling after getting stuck in quicksand at the beach as water rises up to his neck.

He is currently portrayed by Ben Price, who revealed he was leaving the cobbles in January in order to spend more time with his family.

We've got a very bad feeling about this Nick...



You've got until 9pm to catch up - watch now: https://t.co/Ux7u8opW66 #Corrie @itvhub pic.twitter.com/RNncVirb7h — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) May 31, 2017

Nick first appeared in the ITV show in 1981 and endured a furious argument at the beach in Tuesday night’s episode with fiancee Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson).

The cafe owner is seen on the deserted beach screaming for help moments after the row.

Father-of-two Ben, 45, has appeared as Nick since 2009 and was commuting from London to Manchester for the role.

Nick's plight is so deliciously SOAPY.This is the kind of thing that gets a nice glossy page in a commemorative book. Phenomenal. #Corrie — Sarah (@E20AlbertSquare) May 31, 2017

He told the Daily Mirror in January: “Coronation Street has been the most significant part of my career and I have had a fantastic seven years here.

“The decision to leave is purely personal, I want to be able to spend more time with my family.”

The trailer also teases the ongoing grooming storyline with Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) being dragged away from party by her boyfriend Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper).

Fan are still reeling from the return of Denise Osbourne (Denise Black) who appeared on the doorstep in a shock comeback in Tuesday night’s episode.

Coronation Street airs on ITV at 9pm tonight.