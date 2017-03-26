Will Cheryl and Liam Payne's baby boy be called Alfie or Taylor?

Fans have speculated that Cheryl and Liam Payne will call their newborn son Alfie or Taylor.

The former X Factor judge and Girls Aloud star announced with an Instagram post on Saturday evening that she and the One Direction singer had become parents on Wednesday.

She shared a picture of Liam cradling their baby and revealed that he does not yet have a name.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Within hours of the revelation, fans of Cheryl, 33, and Liam, 23, took to Twitter to ruminate over the infant’s possible moniker, with many citing a previous interview she had given in which she said she liked the name Alfie.

In an interview with GQ in 2012, Cheryl said: “I’d love kids. I’m obsessed with babies. Of course I’ve thought about baby names. A million times. I like Alfie for a little boy. I know that’s what I was put on the earth to do. To be a mother.”

I wonder if @CherylOfficial & @LiamPayne will name their Son Alfie as Cheryl has said previously she likes the name #CherylAndLiam 💜👶💜 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty7) March 26, 2017

I heard Cheryl likes the name Alfie... Imagine Alfie Payne... I kinda like it tbh. — PUNK EDITZ (@PunkEdits_For_U) March 26, 2017

Think Cheryl should name her baby boy Alfie😩👣💙💋 — ♕Jess (@jesslanghorncct) March 26, 2017

OMG GUYS WHAT IF SHE CALLS HIM ALFIE !!!! CHERYL ALWAYS SAID ALFIE FOR A BOY 😭😭😭😭 — Sophie💕 (@sophiebryantx) March 25, 2017

Another name doing the rounds on social media was Taylor, a name that Liam once declared a fondness for.

One keen One Direction fan joked that the “fandom” had already declared the baby’s name as Taylor.

liam and cheryl: *thinking for the baby's name*

fandom: WELCOME TO THE FANDOM BABY TAYLOR PAYNE

me: im done with this fandom — #HS1isComing (@pewdirectionsos) March 26, 2017

Another wrote: “WAIT is he gonna name the baby “taylor” because he once said he wanted to name his child taylor.”

In a previous radio interview, Liam said: “I like the name Taylor. Taylor’s pretty neutral for a boy or a girl. That’s what I’m going to call my first child if I had children.”

New mother Cheryl – who had largely kept her pregnancy private – wrote that her son is “already stealing hearts” as she shared her news online.

She added: “We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.”

Liam wrote in a separate post that he was “speechless” and “completely in awe” of Cheryl.

#cannes ✌🏼 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on May 11, 2016 at 5:06am PDT

He added: “She’s really made my dreams come true.”

Cheryl and Liam have been an item for over a year, and they first met in 2008 when he auditioned on The X Factor, on which she was a judge.

Cheryl has been married twice, to footballer Ashley Cole and restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, and now goes by the mononym Cheryl.