Will Cheryl and Liam Payne's baby boy be called Alfie or Taylor?
Fans have speculated that Cheryl and Liam Payne will call their newborn son Alfie or Taylor.
The former X Factor judge and Girls Aloud star announced with an Instagram post on Saturday evening that she and the One Direction singer had become parents on Wednesday.
She shared a picture of Liam cradling their baby and revealed that he does not yet have a name.
On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙
Within hours of the revelation, fans of Cheryl, 33, and Liam, 23, took to Twitter to ruminate over the infant’s possible moniker, with many citing a previous interview she had given in which she said she liked the name Alfie.
In an interview with GQ in 2012, Cheryl said: “I’d love kids. I’m obsessed with babies. Of course I’ve thought about baby names. A million times. I like Alfie for a little boy. I know that’s what I was put on the earth to do. To be a mother.”
I wonder if @CherylOfficial & @LiamPayne will name their Son Alfie as Cheryl has said previously she likes the name #CherylAndLiam 💜👶💜— Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty7) March 26, 2017
I heard Cheryl likes the name Alfie... Imagine Alfie Payne... I kinda like it tbh.— PUNK EDITZ (@PunkEdits_For_U) March 26, 2017
Think Cheryl should name her baby boy Alfie😩👣💙💋— ♕Jess (@jesslanghorncct) March 26, 2017
OMG GUYS WHAT IF SHE CALLS HIM ALFIE !!!! CHERYL ALWAYS SAID ALFIE FOR A BOY 😭😭😭😭— Sophie💕 (@sophiebryantx) March 25, 2017
Another name doing the rounds on social media was Taylor, a name that Liam once declared a fondness for.
One keen One Direction fan joked that the “fandom” had already declared the baby’s name as Taylor.
liam and cheryl: *thinking for the baby's name*— #HS1isComing (@pewdirectionsos) March 26, 2017
fandom: WELCOME TO THE FANDOM BABY TAYLOR PAYNE
me: im done with this fandom
Another wrote: “WAIT is he gonna name the baby “taylor” because he once said he wanted to name his child taylor.”
In a previous radio interview, Liam said: “I like the name Taylor. Taylor’s pretty neutral for a boy or a girl. That’s what I’m going to call my first child if I had children.”
New mother Cheryl – who had largely kept her pregnancy private – wrote that her son is “already stealing hearts” as she shared her news online.
She added: “We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.”
Liam wrote in a separate post that he was “speechless” and “completely in awe” of Cheryl.
He added: “She’s really made my dreams come true.”
Cheryl and Liam have been an item for over a year, and they first met in 2008 when he auditioned on The X Factor, on which she was a judge.
Cheryl has been married twice, to footballer Ashley Cole and restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, and now goes by the mononym Cheryl.
