Will And Grace fans excited as reunion rumours surface

Will and Grace are rumoured to be returning to our TV screens, and fans are simply losing it.

The much-loved duo – played by Eric McCormack and Debra Messing – are reprising their roles in 10 new episodes of the sitcom, according to guest star Leslie Jordan.

Debra Messing (Paul Sancya / AP/PA Images)

Leslie spilled the beans during a chat with radio station KPBS, saying: “It’s back. Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so [the cast will] go in, in July. And then they’ll add the guest cast. I’ll get a phone call.”

While there hasn’t been any official confirmation yet, the news has fans on social media in an absolute spin.

When you find out #WillandGrace is getting revived for a 10 episode special pic.twitter.com/MHSNwvdMLr — Jess 🦄 (@CaptainGoode) December 31, 2016

Waiting for new episodes of #WillAndGrace like pic.twitter.com/zmChXX0OOn — amy wolff (@amy_wolff) January 1, 2017

So 2017 is off to a good start!