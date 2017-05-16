Will and Grace are back and they’ve brought out a musical mini-episode

Will and Grace are back after an 11-year absence and they’re letting us know that “everything is as if [they] never said, goodbye”.

The show, which is returning for a 12-episode revival in Autumn, released a musical trailer and yes, it’s everything we hope for and more.

The five minute mini-episode begins with Eric McCormack (Will) trying to convince Debra Messing (Grace) to pack in her Instagram priorities and revive the show.

Megan Mullally (Karen) and Sean Hayes (Jack) are then conveniently introduced, in character - well, turns out Karen may never have left - and prompt a elaborate Broadway number, just because they can.

They said it best themselves – nothing has changed.

The decision to bring the show came after the foursome released a special episode urging Americans to vote in the 2016 US presidential election.