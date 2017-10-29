Wildcard Talia Dean voted off X Factor

X Factor wildcard Talia Dean has become the second contestant to leave the live shows.

The wannabe pop star was eliminated after receiving the lowest number of public votes during Sunday’s programme.

Dean, who was the wildcard in judge Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs category, said she had had a wonderful experience.

She said of her fellow hopefuls: “They are all so amazing, and there is no competing with that!”

That meant there was good news for absent judge Simon Cowell, as all of his groups made it through to the next round of the ITV show.

Cowell missed the programme – his second in a row – as he continues to recover following a fall down the stairs at his London home on Friday.

Meanwhile, Rak-Su were named the top rated performers of the night which meant they had to go head to head with Saturday night’s winner Grace Davies in the new Prize Fight sing-off.

Both performed again and Davies was declared the winner.