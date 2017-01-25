Wikihow apologies for illustration showing Barack Obama, Beyonce and Jay Z as white

How-to website Wikihow has apologised after an illustration in an article called How to be a Congressman depicted Barack Obama, Beyonce and Jay Z as white.

The three were pictured together at a fundraising event, which was then recreated with them as white people – and fans claimed they were unrecognisable as the trio.

y'all. google "wikihow congressman" and look at this foolishness 🙄they couldn't just keep them black? pic.twitter.com/WrSuYV6Veo — Zazie Beetz (@AfroFrias) January 22, 2017

Pretty weird, right?

The website apologised in a seven-part tweet, saying they were “disgusted and ashamed” by the picture.

1/ When we saw the whitewashed image of Obama, Jay Z & Beyoncé, we were disgusted & ashamed. It never should have been on wikiHow. https://t.co/tCIgpPpD2R — wikiHow (@wikiHow) January 24, 2017

Replying to a tweet that called out the picture, which was created three years ago, Wikihow said their team of illustrators didn’t know the race of the models.

@wikiHow 5/ The colorist wasn’t aware it was Obama and Beyoncé. We don’t think the illustrator intentionally whitewashed here. — wikiHow (@wikiHow) January 24, 2017

@wikiHow 6/ This doesn’t excuse the fact that we hosted a terrible image on wikiHow and we needed more diversity on that article period. — wikiHow (@wikiHow) January 24, 2017

@wikiHow 7/ We’re talking with our illustrators to prevent recurrence and encourage diversity. Especially in positions of power. — wikiHow (@wikiHow) January 24, 2017

People had been outraged by the “whitewashing”.

2017. The year Wikihow started a thread apologizing for making Obama, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z White.



I am really already done with this year. 🤣 — MeLIEnia Trump (@KytheRHOgue) January 25, 2017

How you do that to Obama, Beyoncé and Jay-Z??? I need answers @wikiHow https://t.co/yx86aqSORj — x (@G0ld_n) January 22, 2017

Wikihow issued a style guide in 2014 encouraging diversity in their pictures, which they said they hope to follow more closely in the future.