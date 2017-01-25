Wikihow apologies for illustration showing Barack Obama, Beyonce and Jay Z as white

Back to Showbiz Home

How-to website Wikihow has apologised after an illustration in an article called How to be a Congressman depicted Barack Obama, Beyonce and Jay Z as white.

The three were pictured together at a fundraising event, which was then recreated with them as white people – and fans claimed they were unrecognisable as the trio.

Pretty weird, right?

The website apologised in a seven-part tweet, saying they were “disgusted and ashamed” by the picture.

Replying to a tweet that called out the picture, which was created three years ago, Wikihow said their team of illustrators didn’t know the race of the models.

People had been outraged by the “whitewashing”.

Wikihow issued a style guide in 2014 encouraging diversity in their pictures, which they said they hope to follow more closely in the future.
KEYWORDS: Barack Obama, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Racism, Wikihow

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz