Wife Swap to return with Brexit special

Popular reality show Wife Swap is to return for a Brexit-themed one-off special.

Families with opposing views in the EU debate will trade places for a week for “ordinary” people to have their say on the thorny political issue.

The 60-minute episode, due to air on Channel 4 later this year, will be the first since the show ended nearly eight years ago.

Wife Swap (Channel 4/YouTube grab)

The original series, which ran from 2003 until 2009, was recreated across the world and often saw couples in heated arguments after a week living on the other side.

Channel 4′s commissioning editor of education Emily Jones said: “Wife Swap was largely about how people chose to run their homes, but it always had political undertones.

“Now the world has changed and recent events have brought political issues into the heart of every household.

“What better time to bring back this much-loved format to explore Brexit and hear first hand the conversations happening in every home.”

Daniel Fromm, of the programme’s production company RDF Television, said: “With the Brexit debate dominated by politicians and journalists, it will be fascinating to hear the voices of two ordinary families grappling with the issue.”