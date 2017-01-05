Why did Davina McCall get all of a fluster when talking about Bush with Gavin Rossdale?

When Davina McCall sat down for a chat with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, she couldn’t have expected to get into territory that would make her blush.

During their chat on the This Morning sofa about his new role as a coach on The Voice, she asked him if it’s true the band is named after Shepherd’s Bush.

(Pete Byrne/PA)

It turns out the band is actually named for something far more NSFW.

Gavin said it is “untrue” that the bush is named after the area of London, adding the story of its origin was “not for this time of day”.

This prompted Davina to fan her face, exclaiming: “I’ve gone red!”

Awwww bless.