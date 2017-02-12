Whoops! Viola Davis swears as she wins Bafta

Viola Davis swore on stage while accepting the Bafta award for best supporting actress for her role in Fences.

The Hollywood star thanked Bafta and the other “wonderful nominees” in the category – Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman, Hayley Squires and Michelle Williams.

But she forget Michelle momentarily and said “Oh s**t, I am so sorry”, before continuing with her speech, in which she thanked Fences creator, the late playwright August Wilson, and the film’s director Denzel Washington.

She said: “What (August) did is, is that he said our lives mattered as African Americans: the horse groomer, the sanitation worker, the people who grew up under the heavy rule of Jim Crow.

Viola Davis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“The people who did not make it into the history books but they have a story.”

Hugh Grant presented the award to Viola after he joked on stage about frequently playing “female roles” in his younger days at drama school.

The British short animation award went to A Love Story, while Home, which stars previous Bafta winner Jack O’Connell, won in the British short film category.

The Bafta for editing went to John Gilbert for the Mel Gibson-directed war film Hacksaw Ridge.

Mel Gibson (Niall Carson/PA)

Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was awarded the production design accolade.

The documentary Bafta went to US prison system-based film 13th, and the award for film not in the English language went to Hungarian drama Son Of Saul.

Devil Wears Prada stars Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reunited on stage to present the award for adapted screenplay, which went to Luke Davies for Lion.

Emily Blunt (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Bafta for animated film was awarded to Kubo And The Two Strings.

Director Travis Knight described the film as a “whole-hearted labour of love that was five years in the making”.

The Jungle Book picked up the Bafta for special visual effects.