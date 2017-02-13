Who wore what on the Elle Style Awards red carpet
Fashion’s finest dusted off their glad rags and braved the frosty weather to hit the Elle Style Awards in London.
The event – which comes just a day after the red carpet bonanza of the Baftas and Grammys – saw bright colours, classic elegance and quirky couture rubbing shudders at 41 Conduit Street.
Here are some of the highlights:
Thandie Newton was as elegant as ever in simple black jazzed up with some sparkly detail and a sophisticated up-do.
Debbie Harry brought the fun to the carpet, rocking her Vivienne Westwood suit and colourful crown.
American Honey actress Sasha Lane turned heads in her show-stopping black Louis Vuitton ensemble – which flashed a bit of side boob.
She paired the dress with huge hoop earrings and boots.
Beth Ditto went for the floral theme, summoning up the spring in her navy suit patterned with pink flowers.
Model Ellie Bamber looked chic in a long grey and black dress teamed with a silver belt and peep-toes.
Singer-songwriter Izzy Bizu lead the colour charge, lighting up the carpet with a rainbow-esque, floaty number than made everyone think of summer.
She was joined by fellow catwalk queen Arizona Muse, who was sleek and stylish in a pink column dress.
Model Iskra Lawrence must have been feeling the chill, as she left very little to the imagination in her thigh-skimming black dress.
Music star Stormzy showed red carpet style isn’t just a female affair, looking dapper in a suit that was apparently by Burberry.
