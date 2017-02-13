Who won what at the 2017 Grammys? Check out the full list of winners

Five Grammys for Adele, four for the late David Bowie and three for Chance The Rapper. But where did the rest of the prizes go?

Here is the full list of winners in the main categories at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Album Of The Year

Adele – 25

Adele (Jordan Strauss/AP/Press Association Images)

Record Of The Year

Adele – Hello

Adele (Jordan Strauss/AP/Press Association Images)

Song Of The Year

Adele – Hello

Adele (Matt Sayles/AP)

Best New Artist

Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper (Matt Sayles/AP)

Best Pop Vocal Album

Adele – 25

Adele (Matt Sayles/AP)

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – Hello

Adele (Matt Sayles/AP)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out

Twenty One Pilots (Matt Sayles/AP)

Best Dance Recording

The Chainsmokers featuring Daya – Don’t Let Me Down

The Chainsmokers (Matt Sayles/AP)

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Flume – Skin – Flume

Flume (Chris Pizzello/AP/)

Best Rock Performance

David Bowie – Blackstar

David Bowie (Yui Mok/PA)

Best Rock Song

David Bowie – Blackstar

Bowie’s Blackstar album (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Best Rock Album

Cage The Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty

Cage The Elephant (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Best Alternative Music Album

David Bowie – Blackstar

Bowie (Markus Klinko)

Best R&B Performance

Solange – Cranes in the Sky

Solange (Matt Sayles/AP)

Best R&B Song

Maxwell – Lake By The Ocean

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Beyonce – Lemonade

Beyonce (Matt Sayles/AP)

Best R&B Album

Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live

LaLah Hathaway (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Best Rap Performance

Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – No Problem

Chance The Rapper (Matt Sayles/AP)

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Drake – Hotline Bling

Drake (Ian West/PA)

Best Rap Song

Drake – Hotline Bling

Drake (Ian West/PA)

Best Rap Album

Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book

Chance (Matt Sayles/AP)

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling

Justin Timberlake(Rich Fury/AP)

Best Recording Package

Jonathan Barnbrook, art director on David Bowie’s Blackstar

Blackstar (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

David Bowie – Blackstar

Donny McCaslin collects Bowie’s awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Greg Kurstin

Greg Kurstin (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Best Music Video

Beyonce – Formation

Beyonce (Matt Sayles/AP)

Best Music Film

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Year