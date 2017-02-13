Who won what at the 2017 Grammys? Check out the full list of winners
Five Grammys for Adele, four for the late David Bowie and three for Chance The Rapper. But where did the rest of the prizes go?
Here is the full list of winners in the main categories at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Album Of The Year
Adele – 25
Record Of The Year
Adele – Hello
Song Of The Year
Adele – Hello
Best New Artist
Chance The Rapper
Best Pop Vocal Album
Adele – 25
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – Hello
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out
Best Dance Recording
The Chainsmokers featuring Daya – Don’t Let Me Down
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Flume – Skin – Flume
Best Rock Performance
David Bowie – Blackstar
Best Rock Song
David Bowie – Blackstar
Best Rock Album
Cage The Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty
Best Alternative Music Album
David Bowie – Blackstar
Best R&B Performance
Solange – Cranes in the Sky
Best R&B Song
Maxwell – Lake By The Ocean
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Beyonce – Lemonade
Best R&B Album
Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live
Best Rap Performance
Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – No Problem
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Drake – Hotline Bling
Best Rap Song
Drake – Hotline Bling
Best Rap Album
Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling
Best Recording Package
Jonathan Barnbrook, art director on David Bowie’s Blackstar
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
David Bowie – Blackstar
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Greg Kurstin
Best Music Video
Beyonce – Formation
Best Music Film
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Year
