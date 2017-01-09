Who won at Golden Globes last night

The 74th Golden Globes took place last night and the film La La Land was the clear winner with 7 awards including Best Picture, Best Actor (Ryan Gosling) and Best Actress (Emma Stone)

La La Land broke the record for most wins at the Golden Globes, which is one more than previous record holders Midnight Express (1978) and One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest in (1975).

Despite a list of strong Irish nominees such as Ruth Negga, Colin Farrell and Catherine Balfe, as well as the film Sing Street, there were no winners among them.

Netflix original The Crown, and hit show Atlanta both won awards for Best TV Drama Series and Best TV Comedy Series.

Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie took home Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor awards for their roles in the TV series The Night Manager.