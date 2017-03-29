Who tried to kill Corrie's Ken? Viewers are looking at Pat Phelan

Coronation Street’s Pat Phelan is at the top of viewers’ suspects lists after Ken Barlow’s fall down the stairs turned into an attempted murder investigation.

Wednesday night’s episode saw the Weatherfield stalwart, played by William Roache, continue to cling to life in a coma after taking the tumble on Monday night’s programme.

As his nearest and dearest gathered in hospital to work out what happened, police officers insisted that somebody tried to kill him.

The revelation left fans pointing fingers at the villainous conman, played by Connor McIntyre.

@itvcorrie Has Pat Phelan another ghost on his back ? Get well soon Ken #Corrie pic.twitter.com/Bq2LbzsNlj — Ger (@NeillGer) March 29, 2017

SOMEONE IN THAT ROOM TRIED TO KILL KEN (unless it was Phelan)!!!! #corrie — rachhh (@dinglexh0ran) March 29, 2017

It's probably Phelan who attacked Ken, but maybe that's what they want us to think! #corrie — Caz (@CazKooke) March 29, 2017

But others were left completely baffled.

Who killed Ken Barlow? there's a few suspious people on the cobbles @itvcorrie — Sophie ♥ (@sophiephelan19) March 29, 2017

So who killed Ken Barlow, 🤔 — Jack. (@Gantley_02) March 29, 2017

'Omg who killed Kenny' 😂 this is all I can think of in this story line @itvcorrie who tried to kill ken? — Sophie (@Sophie_0391) March 29, 2017

I can safely say it wasn't me who attacked Ken. I have an alibi, I was watching Coronation Street at the time. #Corrie #WhoAttackedKen — Diane ☣ (@Brassylassy) March 29, 2017

Following the episode, the ITV soap’s creators launched a makeshift investigation of their own for viewers to take part in.

Can you uncover who attacked Ken?



Go to https://t.co/GjZiYsS1b3 examine the evidence and help DS MacKinnon with her investigation! #Corrie pic.twitter.com/0QCXxk2Xp7 — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) March 27, 2017

A link on the Coronation Street Twitter account invited fans to vote whether it was Adam Barlow, Daniel Osbourne, Pat Phelan, Peter Barlow, Sinead Tinker or Tracy Barlow who pushed Ken.

The webpage promises to reveal more clues as the story unfolds.

Coronation returns to ITV at 7.30pm on Friday.