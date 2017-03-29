Who tried to kill Corrie's Ken? Viewers are looking at Pat Phelan

Coronation Street’s Pat Phelan is at the top of viewers’ suspects lists after Ken Barlow’s fall down the stairs turned into an attempted murder investigation.

Wednesday night’s episode saw the Weatherfield stalwart, played by William Roache, continue to cling to life in a coma after taking the tumble on Monday night’s programme.

As his nearest and dearest gathered in hospital to work out what happened, police officers insisted that somebody tried to kill him.

The revelation left fans pointing fingers at the villainous conman, played by Connor McIntyre.

But others were left completely baffled.

Following the episode, the ITV soap’s creators launched a makeshift investigation of their own for viewers to take part in.

A link on the Coronation Street Twitter account invited fans to vote whether it was Adam Barlow, Daniel Osbourne, Pat Phelan, Peter Barlow, Sinead Tinker or Tracy Barlow who pushed Ken.

The webpage promises to reveal more clues as the story unfolds.

Coronation returns to ITV at 7.30pm on Friday.
