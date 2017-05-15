Who took the spoils? List of winners at Bafta TV Awards
15/05/2017 - 08:42:23Back to Showbiz Home
Dramas Happy Valley and Damilola, Our Loved Boy were among the big winners at this year’s Bafta TV Awards.
Here is a list of winners:
Fellowship
Joanna Lumley
Special award
Nick Fraser
Comedy & Comedy Entertainment Programme
"It's like being commended for doing a really accurate painting of a hemorrhoid" ....... You're welcome, @charltonbrooker?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/76lPTTYWCC— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2017
Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe Production Team – House of Tomorrow/BBC2
Current Affairs
Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed (Panorama) Production Team – BBC Productions/BBC1
Drama Series
Happy Valley Sally Wainwright, Juliet Charlesworth, Nicola Shindler, Neasa Hardiman – Red Production Company/BBC One
Entertainment Performance
He REALLY didn't expect it, but congrats on a well deserved win @McInTweet! #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/n8VF0BhCpF— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2017
Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – Hungry McBear/BBC1
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Production Team – ITV Studios/Mitre Television/ITV
Factual Series
Exodus: Our Journey To Europe Production Team – Keo Films/The Open University/BBC Two
Features
Who Do You Think You Are? Colette Flight, Sarah Feltes, Anna Kirkwood, Helen Nixon – Wall to Wall Media/BBC1
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
The *hilarious* Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins for her performance in @fleabag! 😂 pic.twitter.com/pFpzXK81mn— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2017
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
International
The utterly gripping People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story takes home the International award! #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/VSQ2Xg6Q0q— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2017
The People V OJ Simpson: American Crime Story Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson – Fox 21 Television Studios/Fx Productions/BBC Two
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar, Murdered By My Father – BBC Studios/BBC3
Leading Actress
Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley – Red Production Company/BBC1
Live Event
The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration Production Team – ITV Studios/Spun Gold Television/ITV
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Steve Coogan, Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle – Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic
Mini-Series
National Treasure picks up the Mini-Series award - well done to the team! 🌟 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/eATL8Y89RW— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2017
National Treasure George Ormond, Marc Munden, Jack Thorne, John Chapman – The Forge/Channel 4
News Coverage
.@vicderbyshire and team won the award for News Coverage #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/ZMyXQKV0TY— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2017
Victoria Derbyshire: Footballers’ Abuse Victoria Derbyshire, Louisa Compton, Jo Adnitt – BBC News/BBC2
Reality & Constructed Factual
Muslims Like Us wins in the Reality & Constructed Factual category! ⭐ #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/CA2v0D4XJD— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2017
Muslims Like Us Kieran Smith, Nicholas Packer, Oliver Manley, Mobeen Azhar – Love Productions/BBC2
Scripted Comedy
People Just Do Nothing Production Team – Roughcut TV/BBC Three
Single Documentary
Hillsborough Production Team – Very Much So Productions/Passion Pictures/BBC Two
Single Drama
As well as @wunmo's Supporting Actress award, Damilola, Our Loved Boy won in the Single Drama category 👏 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/Ki7rOC3sRM— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2017
Damilola, Our Loved Boy Levi David Addai, Euros Lyn, Susan Horth, Colin Barr – Minnow Films/BBC1
Soap & Continuing Drama
Emmerdale Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV
Specialist Factual
10 years in the making. 117 expeditions. 40 countries. 1 Sir David. The #BAFTATV Award for Specialist Factual goes to #PlanetEarth2. 🌎💙 pic.twitter.com/V4PGKgTrSL— BBC One (@BBCOne) May 14, 2017
Planet Earth II Michael Gunton, Tom Hugh-Jones, Elizabeth White, Sir David Attenborough – BBC Studios/BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/Zdf/France Television/BBC One
Sport
The Open Production Team – Sky Sports/European Tour Productions/Sky Sports 1
Supporting Actor
"To be given this at the end of making it is a really lovely feeling" - you're very welcome, Tom Hollander! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IeN2jjiObz— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2017
Tom Hollander, The Night Manager – The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC1
Supporting Actress
Wunmi Mosaku, Damilola, Our Loved Boy – Minnow Films/BBC1
Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment
Planet Earth II: Snakes Vs Iguana Chase – BBC Studios/BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC1sion/BBC1
Join the conversation - comment here