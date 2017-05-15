Who took the spoils? List of winners at Bafta TV Awards

Dramas Happy Valley and Damilola, Our Loved Boy were among the big winners at this year’s Bafta TV Awards.

Here is a list of winners:

Fellowship

Joanna Lumley

Special award

Nick Fraser

Comedy & Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe Production Team – House of Tomorrow/BBC2

Current Affairs

Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed (Panorama) Production Team – BBC Productions/BBC1

Drama Series

Happy Valley Sally Wainwright, Juliet Charlesworth, Nicola Shindler, Neasa Hardiman – Red Production Company/BBC One

Entertainment Performance

Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – Hungry McBear/BBC1

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Production Team – ITV Studios/Mitre Television/ITV

Factual Series

Exodus: Our Journey To Europe Production Team – Keo Films/The Open University/BBC Two

Features

Who Do You Think You Are? Colette Flight, Sarah Feltes, Anna Kirkwood, Helen Nixon – Wall to Wall Media/BBC1

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

International

The People V OJ Simpson: American Crime Story Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson – Fox 21 Television Studios/Fx Productions/BBC Two

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Murdered By My Father – BBC Studios/BBC3

Leading Actress

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley – Red Production Company/BBC1

Live Event

The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration Production Team – ITV Studios/Spun Gold Television/ITV

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Steve Coogan, Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle – Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic

Mini-Series

National Treasure George Ormond, Marc Munden, Jack Thorne, John Chapman – The Forge/Channel 4

News Coverage

Victoria Derbyshire: Footballers’ Abuse Victoria Derbyshire, Louisa Compton, Jo Adnitt – BBC News/BBC2

Reality & Constructed Factual

Muslims Like Us Kieran Smith, Nicholas Packer, Oliver Manley, Mobeen Azhar – Love Productions/BBC2

Scripted Comedy

People Just Do Nothing Production Team – Roughcut TV/BBC Three

Single Documentary

Hillsborough Production Team – Very Much So Productions/Passion Pictures/BBC Two

Single Drama

Damilola, Our Loved Boy Levi David Addai, Euros Lyn, Susan Horth, Colin Barr – Minnow Films/BBC1

Soap & Continuing Drama

Emmerdale Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV

Specialist Factual

Planet Earth II Michael Gunton, Tom Hugh-Jones, Elizabeth White, Sir David Attenborough – BBC Studios/BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/Zdf/France Television/BBC One

Sport

The Open Production Team – Sky Sports/European Tour Productions/Sky Sports 1

Supporting Actor

Tom Hollander, The Night Manager – The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC1

Supporting Actress

Wunmi Mosaku, Damilola, Our Loved Boy – Minnow Films/BBC1

Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment

Planet Earth II: Snakes Vs Iguana Chase – BBC Studios/BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC1