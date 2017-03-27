Who could have pushed Coronation Street's Ken Barlow down the stairs?

Coronation Street’s Ken Barlow is in hospital after an attacker shoved him down the stairs.

He has had stern words with many members of his family of late, meaning there is quite the list of people who might have their reasons for killing him.

Coronation Street (ITV)

So who are the suspects?

:: Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson)

Adam feels marginalised and pushed out by Ken, who he believes favours his children over him, seeing him more as the son of his arch enemy Mike Baldwin, than his grandson and his own flesh and blood.

In the weeks leading up to the attack, the pair have become estranged after Ken discovered Adam’s stash of drug money and burned it, leaving Adam as a sitting duck for dealer Ronan.

Adam is supposed to be in Canada but was spotted skulking around by the salon. Was he back in Weatherfield to seek revenge?

:: Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard )

Daniel arrived in Weatherfield with abandonment issues and a whole host of secrets.

Since then there has been nothing but trouble on the cobbles for the prodigal son, more recently with Ken putting pressure on Daniel over his future and meddling in his affairs of the heart.

Although he was the one to call the ambulance, could Daniel’s anger put him in the frame?

Coronation Street (ITV)

:: Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre)

Phelan is fuming with Ken after he accused him of doing a botched job on the Barlows’ kitchen, claiming Phelan should be grateful for the work when most people wouldn’t give him the time of day.

Phelan hates being criticised by anyone, has he seen red and pushed Ken?

:: Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne)

Peter has always had a fractious relationship with his father.

Despite Peter turning over a new leaf and cleaning up his act before his return to Weatherfield last year, it seems Ken is still all too ready to believe the worst of his eldest child.

Could his feelings have tipped Peter over the edge?

:: Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford)

Tracy, who previously murdered Charlie Stubbs, has got more than one motive for wanting to kill Ken.

She was appalled when she overheard Ken ranting about his wasted life with Deirdre. When Ken then refused to lend her the money to buy the flower shop premises they rowed and she accused him of putting his other children before her and daughter Amy.

Has Tracy been pushed to kill once more?

Coronation Street (ITV)

:: Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn)

Sinead was preparing to play happy families with Daniel until she bore the brunt of Ken’s rage.

Accusing her of stifling Daniel’s university dream, Ken insisted that she was nothing more than a factory girl.

Weatherfield’s Romeo and Juliet failed to get their happy ending when Sinead confessed to Daniel that she went ahead with an abortion in a bid to give him his golden Oxford opportunity, much to his disgust.

Later, Sinead revealed that it was Ken’s wrath that prompted her final decision.

With her heart in tatters, could Sinead be the guilty one?