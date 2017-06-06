Whitney Houston would still be alive if lawyers listened, says former bodyguard

Whitney Houston’s former bodyguard, David Roberts, has said the singer would still be alive today if his concerns about her health had been taken more seriously.

The former Scotland Yard detective told how he raised the alarm following advice from her doctor when nodules on her vocal cords left her unable to sing, and he found the remnants of marijuana cigarettes in her room.

Mr Roberts’ efforts cost him his job as Houston’s lawyers responded to his warning by telling him his services were no longer needed.

Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48, with heart disease and cocaine use reported as contributing factors.

Whitney and husband Bobby Brown in 2012 (William Conran/PA)

Asked if he believed Houston would still be alive today if the lawyers had paid attention to him, Mr Roberts told the Radio Times: “Sure, why not? She was a young woman.

“There were a lot of people from that date who were aware of the inevitable outcome of what would happen if they didn’t take action and, as we know, they took no action. And the result was fatal.”

His comments will be shared in a documentary about the When You Believe singer’s life, Whitney: Can I Be Me, coming to cinemas on June 16.

Mr Roberts’s working relationship with Houston, which is said to have inspired the 1992 Houston and Kevin Costner film The Bodyguard, lasted for more than seven years from 1988.

Whitney performing in London in 2010 (Yui Mok/PA)

He admitted he was unsure about taking on the job at first, because “I really don’t do sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll”.

“It’s the entertainment industry,” he said. “There isn’t any entertainer or environment of that ilk that does not have a drugs presence. It’s the culture.”

He insisted: “In seven and a half years, I never ever saw Ms Houston take any drug other than a bottle of Heineken or a Newport cigarette.”

Read the full article in Radio Times, out now.