Whatever you do, don’t touch Jennifer Lawrence's dog

Two weeks ago Jennifer Lawrence's private jet had to make an emergency landing after one of its engines lost control.

Thankfully Lawrence and her crew all made it safely to land but as you can imagine various media publications want to talk to her about her experience.

One TMZ photographer waited for the Hunger Games actress outside LAX airport to ask her if she has since been “scared off flying private”?

Not surprisingly, Lawrence ignored the question - well, that’s until the pap tried to pet her pet dog, Pippi.

“Don’t touch my dog, you f**king loser,” the oscar winner exclaimed.

Of course the American media outlet captured it all on video.