What will the stars be wearing on the red carpet at the Oscars?

The Oscar Awards has offered up many memorable style moments over the years, and all eyes will be on tonight’s red carpet to see if there will be any new fashionable efforts to add to the list.

While the annual ceremony is largely about the films and its stars, a lot of the focus is on the fashion choices made by female attendees, who can be clad in anything from a glamorous Valentino or Dior gown to a quirky tuxedo.

The aim of the game is to land on the coveted Best Dressed lists that run alongside the coverage of the main event, and Hollywood stylists will be working hard to ensure their celebrity clients look their best for their turn on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lawrence at the Oscars in 2013 (Ian West/PA)

Stylist Gemma Sheppard, who previously worked on The X Factor and is Vision Express’s Ambassador and Style Director, has given a run-down of what she thinks the stars could – or should – be wearing at the most prestigious awards ceremony of them all.

:: Emma Stone (nominated for best actress for La La Land)

Emma Stone (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Emma Stone is flawless. She can rock a range of styles, however she suits jewel and metallic colours and an old school Hollywood glamour vibe the most. I think relaxed blunt hair, instead of slicked back, works best with her red hair and face shape.”

:: Natalie Portman (nominated for best actress for Jackie)

Natalie Portman (Ian West/PA)

“Natalie Portman is a stylist’s dream. This year, she has a real opportunity to own her pregnancy and I think oysters, creams or a Ralph Lauren beaded look would help her wow on the red carpet.”

:: Ruth Negga (nominated for best actress for Loving)

Ruth Negga (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Clearly a fashionista, Ruth Negga has a unique style that’s all her own. I expect we will see her in something very alternative this year in keeping with her own individual style. I would love to see her in a tailored look, daring to wear a bold design from Gucci or Suno.”

:: Meryl Streep (nominated for best actress for Florence Foster Jenkins)

Meryl Streep (Ian West/PA)

“While Meryl always looks groomed on the red carpet, it’s clear she doesn’t bow to current fashion trends; she’s there for business and often wears her glasses as an extension of her signature style. As an Ambassador and Style Director for Vision Express, I know that wearing your glasses is not only a sign of self-confidence but is also a great way to accessorise an outfit. That said, it would be great to see Meryl in a classy oyster gown this year – but predict she will opt for a rogue designer and style that no-one will expect.”

:: Naomie Harris (nominated for best supporting actress for Moonlight)

Naomie Harris (Ian West/PA)

“Out of all of these actresses, Naomie Harris is the one who experiments with her stylist the most. If I had to predict her outfit, I can imagine her wearing a Vivienne Westwood gown that enhances her incredible silhouette.”

:: Viola Davis (nominated for best supporting actress for Fences)

Viola Davis (Richard Shotwell AP/PA)

“One person who I would love to style is Viola Davis. She always maintains an effortless look and oozes red carpet glamour. However, I’d love her to experiment with the colours she wears and really push the boundaries of her style choices this year at The Oscars.”

:: Nicole Kidman (nominated for best supporting actress for Lion)

Nicole Kidman (Ian West/PA)

“Nicole Kidman is a woman who knows how to dress for her height, age and figure. That said, she is never afraid to experiment and oozes self-confidence. I would love to see Nicole in a strong Tom Ford power creation.”

:: Octavia Spencer (nominated for best supporting actress for Hidden Figures)

Octavia Spencer (Ian West/PA)

“Here is a woman who embraces her curves. Octavia manages to dress elegantly, using a range of materials that empower her style and allow her to show off her femininity. She predominately wears dark tones, so this year it would be great to see her in something metallic and eye-catching.”

:: Michelle Williams (nominated for best supporting actress for Manchester By The Sea)

Michelle Williams (Dennis Van Tine/PA)

“Michelle is a designer’s dream. She has this unique ability to demonstrate a mixture of femininity versus sass and when it comes to a curveball look at this year’s Oscars I would love to see her in a Tom Ford tuxedo.”

:: Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“The epitome of elegance, Tilda’s style is ageless, she is always effortlessly classic on the red carpet. Her figure suits a structured silhouette best and really symbolises that less is more – she wears the clothes, but they never wear her. I believe she will stick to her trademark tomboyish style, however I would love to see her in a custom Lanvin gown.”