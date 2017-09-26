What Happened...Ryan interviews Hillary on this week's Late Late Show

Friday night's Late Late Show is set to make history as it leaves the country for only the second time in 30 years and jets off to upstate New York.

This week, Ryan interviews 2016 US Presidential candidate, and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

In a wide-ranging interview, Secretary Clinton talks about the 'extraordinary' events that led to her losing the race to the White House to Donald Trump.

Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy said: “She gave a very engaging interview about everything that happened from standing outside the inauguration of Donald Trump feeling quite sick and wanting to scream into a pillow; right back to the election night and the horror of what was happening for her, as well as reflecting on the campaign.

"She was very happy to talk about Ireland, Irish politics and how much the country means to her and her husband.

"From the moment she walked into the room there was a warmth and humour I wasn’t expecting.

" Indeed, there was a Hillary Clinton I wasn’t expecting.

"I was really pleasantly surprised and I hope people enjoy the interview.”

Mission accomplished...A fascinating encounter with @hillaryclinton yesterday. She was warm, witty and welcoming. You'll get to see it on the Late Late next Friday #somethinghappened #temporarymadamsecretary #hrc #hillaryclinton A post shared by Ryan Tubridy (@instatubridy) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:49am PDT

A must watch this Friday night.