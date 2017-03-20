What a Wonder: Gal Gadot gives birth to baby girl

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has given birth to a baby girl.

The Israeli actress and her husband Yaron Versano have named their new arrival Maya.

Gad, 31, announced the news with a photograph on Instagram showing their five-year-old daughter Alma on her way to meet her new sister, clutching some balloons.

And then we were four... She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #grateful A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

She told her 3.9 million followers: “And then we were four… She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatfull.”

Gal played Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice last year.

She will reprise the role in two films this year – Wonder Woman and the Justice League movie.