What a Wonder: Gal Gadot gives birth to baby girl

Back to Showbiz Home

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has given birth to a baby girl.

The Israeli actress and her husband Yaron Versano have named their new arrival Maya.

Gad, 31, announced the news with a photograph on Instagram showing their five-year-old daughter Alma on her way to meet her new sister, clutching some balloons.

She told her 3.9 million followers: “And then we were four… She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatfull.”

Gal played Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice last year.

She will reprise the role in two films this year – Wonder Woman and the Justice League movie.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Movies, World, Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz