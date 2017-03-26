Westworld creators urge fans to stop posting plot spoilers on internet

The creators of Westworld have urged fans to stop posting plot spoilers on the internet as they prepare to start filming a second series.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were joined by some of the stars of the hit HBO show, including Thandie Newton and Evan Rachel Wood, at PaleyFest in Hollywood.

Jonathan admitted he read fan theories about plot twists on websites such as Reddit when the first series aired last year.

He told the audience: “It’s annoying sometimes when people guess the twists and then blog about it and you’ve spent two years carefully working on something.”

Evan Rachel Wood plays Dolores on Westworld (Richard Shotwell/AP)

He added: “You can’t complain when people are that engaged.

“It’s very gratifying – just stop doing it please.”

Lisa added: “Just tell your friends orally that you’ve figured it out.”

The husband and wife team were tight-lipped about the second series of Westworld, which has not started filming yet and is due out in 2018.

James Marsden plays robot Teddy on Westworld (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“It’s a 10-hour movie we’re making here,” Jonathan said.

“We’re writing right now. We’re terribly excited about what we’re writing.”

He then joked: “Reddit has already figured out the third episode twist. We’re changing that.”

The sci-fi drama is based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film about a futuristic Wild West theme park hosted by lifelike robots.

Jonathan answered a question raised in the series one finale as he confirmed Thandie’s robot character Maeve had achieved freewill when she decides to search for her daughter.

“That is really the first decision she’s ever made,” Jonathan told the audience.

“For me, it’s a very emotional moment in the episode because you’re seeing the birth of freewill.”

But Jonathan was more cagey about whether robot Dolores, played by Wood, had also achieved freewill when she shot Sir Anthony Hopkins’s character Ford.

Ed Harris plays The Man In Black on Westworld (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“Isn’t it more fun to just guess?” he said.

After the series finale of Westworld offered a glimpse at a new Samurai World, Ed Harris – who plays the villainous Man In Black – told the show’s creators he had two requests for his character.

“I just don’t want to be naked and I don’t want to wear a samurai suit,” he said.

“I’m saying that publicly. I’m the Man In Black, not the man in a samurai suit.”