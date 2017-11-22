West Wing star tells Trump’s press secretary: You’re no CJ Cregg

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford has dismissed Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ claims she “got to live a real life version” of an episode of the hit show during a Thanksgiving turkey pardoning.

The White House Press Secretary, who succeeded Sean Spicer in the role, frequently shuts down questions from the media and has been accused of repeating false information to journalists.

We had a surprise visitor in my office today and got to live a real life version of an episode of the “West Wing”. pic.twitter.com/skrWxVCcBc — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 21, 2017

Sanders invoked memories of a famous episode of The West Wing, which aired on television from 1999 to 2006, when she posted pictures of herself on Twitter with a Thanksgiving turkey visiting the White House for the traditional presidential pardoning.

The episode in question saw two turkeys locked in the office of the fictional press secretary CJ Cregg, played by Allison Janney, overnight.

Whitford, who played deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman on the show and was a vocal campaigner for Hillary Clinton, shared her tweet, writing: “I know C.J. Cregg. C.J. Cregg is a friend of mine. You’re no C.J. Cregg.”

Whitford will next be seen in Steven Spielberg’s new film The Post, which recounts The Washington Post’s handling of the Pentagon Papers in 1971.