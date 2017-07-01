Welcome to the world, Rumi and Sir - Beyonce and Jay Z's twins

Beyoncé and Jay Z have reportedly named their twins, Rumi and Sir.

Although the famous couple have kept mum on the details of birth of their twins,TMZ is now reporting that they’re trademarked both names earlier this week.

“We know that because the company run by Bey and Jay that owns the trademarks to their names filed legal docs Monday, June 26 to secure rights to the names Rumi Carter and Sir Carter,” TMZ have said.

“Right around the time the twins went home”

Applications were made by BGK Holdings, which are the same company that filed applications for Blue Ivy and Beyonce.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:51pm PDT

The popular website also suggested that the name Rumi is a homage to a 13th century Persian poet and Sir is a character featured in one of his most famous poems.

“Bring the pure wine of

love and freedom.

But sir, a tornado is coming.

More wine, we'll teach this storm

A thing or two about whirling.”