Wedding day cliffhanger for Emmerdale's Robert and Aaron

Emmerdale viewers were left wondering whether Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle would get to exchange vows after their surprise marriage was disrupted by a dramatic murder accusation.

The pair were about to tie the knot in tonight’s instalment of the ITV soap, when police stormed into the venue alongside a mystery woman.

As the shocked guests looked on, the woman pointed at Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) and shouted: “That’s Faith Dingle. That’s the Black Widow who murdered my dad.”

WAAH! Re-watching the moment Aaron agrees to the surprise #RobronWedding just to calm down! Will it happen? Stay tuned tomorrow...#Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/u1TBsqpake — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) February 20, 2017

Earlier in the episode, Robert (Ryan Hawley) had surprised Aaron (Danny Miller) by proposing, shortly before Aaron was due to face court for assault.

The hastily planned ceremony was under way at The Woolpack, which was festooned with flowers and Christmas decorations, when the woman burst in.

Viewers took to social media to express their dismay that the eagerly awaited nuptials had been interrupted.

Are u winding me up here's me proper getting into this wedding then the police turn up then it ends I am fuming #Emmerdale — Jack beckham Johnson (@IAMJACKJOHNSON6) February 20, 2017

@DannyBMiller Nothibg ever goes smoothly in the Dales & I hope doesn't spoil #Robron 's wedding day!!!🤵🤵 💒💍🎊 @emmerdale — Dan Farmer🐲🎸🎄😎 (@dan_boi91) February 20, 2017

Why couldn't we have, just for once, a happy wedding? #robron #emmerdale — Sue Anderson (@glueysuey) February 20, 2017

Emmerdale fans will now have to wait until the next episode to see if Aaron and Robert’s marriage goes ahead.

Emmerdale continues on Tuesday at 7pm on ITV.