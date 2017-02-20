Wedding day cliffhanger for Emmerdale's Robert and Aaron

Emmerdale viewers were left wondering whether Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle would get to exchange vows after their surprise marriage was disrupted by a dramatic murder accusation.

The pair were about to tie the knot in tonight’s instalment of the ITV soap, when police stormed into the venue alongside a mystery woman.

As the shocked guests looked on, the woman pointed at Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) and shouted: “That’s Faith Dingle. That’s the Black Widow who murdered my dad.”

Earlier in the episode, Robert (Ryan Hawley) had surprised Aaron (Danny Miller) by proposing, shortly before Aaron was due to face court for assault.

The hastily planned ceremony was under way at The Woolpack, which was festooned with flowers and Christmas decorations, when the woman burst in.

Viewers took to social media to express their dismay that the eagerly awaited nuptials had been interrupted.

Emmerdale fans will now have to wait until the next episode to see if Aaron and Robert’s marriage goes ahead.

Emmerdale continues on Tuesday at 7pm on ITV.
