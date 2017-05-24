'We stand together': Coronation Street pays tribute after Manchester attack

Coronation Street paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack in its episode on Wednesday night.

The ITV soap, which is set in Manchester, posted a photograph of candles and flowers laid out in a makeshift memorial as the instalment came to an end.

A message along the bottom read: “We Stand Together.”

Corrie viewers said on social media that they were touched by the “lovely tribute”.

@itvcorrie So proud to be a fan of this soap! That was a lovely thing to do! WE STAND TOGETHER ❤️❤️ #Corrie — Lisa Marie McKinney (@Lisawestlife10) May 24, 2017

A fine tribute at the end of #Corrie 💔👏🏻😰💐🙏 https://t.co/tjzhG15eqd — 🌴☀️Valerie Hill ☀️ (@Portsmouth_gal) May 24, 2017

One of the victims of the attack, Martyn Hett, 29, was a Coronation Street super-fan and had a tattoo of character Deirdre Barlow inked on to his leg.

Cast members previously spoke of their devastation after the attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

The soap’s official Twitter account led the tributes with a post that read: “We love Manchester, it is our home. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by last night’s tragic events.”

Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster, wrote on social media that she was “heartbroken and devastated”.

Eva Price actress Catherine Tyldesley tweeted: “My beautiful home town, full of beautiful, innocent people. This morning my heart is broken … #RIP and love to victims and families.”

Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully, said he could not “comprehend” the news.

Just can't comprehend the news. A suicide bomber? At an Ariana Grande pop concert?! Those poor, poor people. And those kids. It's grotesque — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) May 23, 2017

Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan tweeted: “Horrendous news to wake upto … My heart goes out to everyone who has been effected (sic) by this terrible tragedy … I’m in shock. #Manchester.”