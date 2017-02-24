We know where the A-list celebs will be partying after the Oscars

One of the biggest events in the film calendar, the annual Academy Awards ceremony – or Oscars – is also one of the glitziest party nights in LA.

Most celebrations are held in private venues with tight security (sorry) but if you’re willing to spend some serious cash it is possible to buy tickets to some events. Or just visit out of party season with the knowledge Leonardo DiCarprio probably graced the same dance floor.

Here’s the inside knowledge on where the VIPs will be hanging out after they’ve collected – or missed out on – the coveted golden gongs.

The Governors Ball, Ray Dolby Ballroom

.@LeoDiCaprio gets his Oscar engraved at the Governors Ball: "Do you do this every year? I wouldn't know." #Oscarshttps://t.co/Q7gtQM6tg7 — Variety (@Variety) February 29, 2016

This is the first stop on the post-Oscar party circuit, and a warm-up for the long night ahead. Guests gather at the function space on the fifth floor of the Loews Hollywood Hotel, a few minutes’ walk from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre where the main ceremony is held, and winners line up to have awards engraved with their names.

Last year, A-list restaurateur Wolfgang Puck catered for the event, serving mini burgers, caviar-sprinkled baked potatoes and chicken pot-pies.

Book a room in the sleek, modern hotel, where several rooms have views of the Capital Records building and the Hollywood sign. View rooms are from approximately £266 per night with breakfast.

Vanity Fair Party, Sunset Tower Hotel

#towerbar #sunsettower #sunsetstrip #LosAngeles #westhollywood #palms A post shared by myleslea (@myleslea) on Jun 6, 2015 at 7:59pm PDT

They’ve since moved on to pastures new, but for five years Vanity Fair held their bumper awards bash at this hotel in West Hollywood, and many stars would book a room for the night.

The art deco property opened in 1931 and was a favourite hang out for Frank Sinatra and John Wayne; today Tom Ford, Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry all socialise here.

Sample the hotel’s old world charm at the walnut and gold Tower Bar, where friends tuck into cosy banquettes and gossip beneath dimly-lit art deco lampshades. Or on sunny days, soak up views from the poolside dining area (cocktails are around £13).

Night of 100 Stars, Beverly Hills Hotel

Gorgeous day in sunny Beverly Hills #beverlyhillshotel #palmtrees #mustbenice A post shared by Char Mac (@charmacla) on Aug 22, 2013 at 5:37pm PDT

See stars of film and TV twinkle beneath the spotlights of this “pink palace” on Sunset Boulevard, set in 12 acres of tropical gardens. This year’s guest list includes Bridget Fonda, Joely Fisher, Jeff Goldblum, Mimi Rogers and John Voight.

It’s possible to reserve a table or buy a ticket to the event; price on application – but expect it to be around $1,000 per person (about £800). Yikes. Out of awards season, visit for a cocktail at Bar Nineteen12, named after the year the hotel opened (cocktails £14). Wear your best threads (competition for designer attire is fierce) and arrive at dusk for one of the best sunsets in Beverley Hills, best viewed from the palm-fringed patio.

Elton John AIDS Fundraiser, West Hollywood Park

Waiting for our guests to arrive. #EJAFOscars 2016 is here! Stay tuned for party updates throughout the night! #EJAF pic.twitter.com/i9H3CeaGED — EJAF (@ejaforg) February 29, 2016

Any stars not attending the actual awards ceremony will probably buy a ticket to Elton John’s annual viewing party fundraiser, held in a marquee erected in this popular park. They’ll be treated to a five-course dinner prepared by Gordon Ramsay, while watching the big event on large screens, in a room decorated to represent old school Hollywood with a modern twist.

Last year, Steven Tyler, Mariah Carey, Heidi Klum and Hilary Swank all turned up to hear performances from The Weeknd and Lady Gaga – helping to raise $6.2million for charity. Tickets cost from £4,432pp though.

Fox Academy Award Celebration, Hollywood Athletic Club

Hollywood Athletic Club #hollywoodathleticclub #sunsetboulevard #hollywood #losangeles A post shared by Stephen Potter (@stephenbpotter) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

A bit of a friends and family celebration, this party is held for anyone who’s worked with Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures and Regency Enterprises. Depending on who’s up for awards that night, it could be quite some event.

Last year, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Jennifer Lawrence were on the guest list. Built in 1924, and part-founded by Charlie Chaplin, the event space on Sunset Boulevard is also used as a filming location.

For an intimate gathering, book the Game Room, which can be dressed with billiards tables and comes with a fully serviced bar. To book the space, email the Hollywood Athletic Club at info@thehollywoodathleticclub.com.

See you in LA then.