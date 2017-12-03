‘We did it!’ Rak-Su thank fans after X Factor win
03/12/2017 - 21:58:19Back to Showbiz Home
Rak-Su have thanked fans after winning the X Factor 2017, saying: “WE FLIPPING DID IT.”
The singers beat Grace Davies to be crowned winners of the ITV singing competition during Sunday night’s final.
Shortly afterwards they posted a photograph of themselves in a huddle on Instagram, writing: “OMFG THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH WE FLIPPING DID IT THANK YOH THANK OU THANK YOU!!!!!!!
“WE LOVE YOU ALL.”
The I’m Feeling You singers looked stunned as host Dermot O’Leary announced they had won the show, before hugging each other and their mentor Simon Cowell.
They are the first boy band to take the X Factor title.
An emotional Cowell called Rak-Su “gentlemen”, saying: “You are stars.”
He also praised runner-up Davies, saying: “Congratulations to Grace who is really an outstanding, outstanding artist.”
It's official... YOUR winners of #XFactor 2017, @RakSuMusic! 🏆🏆🏆 #XFactorFinal pic.twitter.com/bbq5UKdAYY— The X Factor (@TheXFactor) December 3, 2017
The band’s win capped a star-studded final that included performances from Pink, Sam Smith and Little Mix, who won X Factor themselves in 2011.
Rak-Su have now released Dimelo, their winner’s duet with Wyclef Jean and Naughty Boy, which they first performed during Saturday night’s show.
All proceeds from the track are in aid of children’s hospice charities Together For Short Lives and Shooting Star Chase.
Join the conversation - comment here