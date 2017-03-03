We challenge you to watch Dara O'Briain hitting a photographer with a hurling ball without laughing

As comedian Dara O’Briain whacked a hurling ball towards a prostrate photographer, the outcome was pretty much inevitable.

Yes, the poor snapper, James Cheadle, copped one on the head as he lay on the Lord’s turf – and it looked painful and hilarious in equal measure.

📺 @daraobriain, the Lord's outfield, hurling and a photographer.



What could possibly go wrong? 😂 pic.twitter.com/2VLyLELbqW — Lord's Ground (@HomeOfCricket) March 3, 2017

Honestly, we could watch that all day.

Possibly the greatest strike in the history of hurling, and at @homeofcricket too! Was it a fluke? You can decide. (yes, btw.) https://t.co/pEdopohNJ7 — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) March 3, 2017

We all knew it was coming but that didn’t spoil the joy of it one bit.

@HomeOfCricket @daraobriain When yer man said "Over My Head", that was the Death Knell! 🤣 — True Blue Girl (@CailinGormFior) March 3, 2017

What’s almost as impressive as the hit itself is the way Cheadle takes it in his stride like a consummate pro.

Luckily my head got in the way of it damaging anything of real value. https://t.co/ivUVKiumJ3 — James Cheadle Photo (@JamesCheadle) March 3, 2017

If you’re wondering why Mock The Week host O’Briain was playing the most Irish of sports at the most English of venues, it was all to promote the upcoming one-day internationals between the two countries.

@daraobriain @ECB_cricket Bristol on May 5th, Lord's on May 7th and we're sure looking forward to it Dara! #BackingGreen — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) March 3, 2017

Cheadle might want to stay out of the way of the cricket balls if Eoin Morgan gets hold of a few.