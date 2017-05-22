We can’t stop listening to this Meath girl’s Britain's Got Talent audition

Leah Barniville from Ratoath in Co Meath had all four judges on their feet after her stunning audition on this year’s Britain's Got Talent.

Her performance, which was shown over the weekend, had judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams stunned to the fact that she was only 14-years-old.

Trust us, her rendition of a classic Italian song, Caruso will give you goosebumps.

“A billion percent, YES,” Simon said as the judges were giving her feedback.

The audition marked Leah’s first trip to London and was accompanied by her parents and younger brother, Daniel (who adorably cried throughout her performance).