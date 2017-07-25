We are still re-watching this amazing footage from U2’s Croke Park gig

U2 made a triumphal return to Ireland over the weekend with their Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour.

And if you’re anything like us, you’ve been trying to piece together the concert with your friends social media posts.

Don’t worry U2 have released video footage of part of the show, including the four-plane tri-colour flyover that wowed the packed stadium and Larry’s ‘Home’ t-shirt.

We’re not going to lie, it made us kind of emotional.

Whatever you say about them, you can’t deny that they’ve come a long way.

“Playing here 30 years ago was a very, very big deal,” Bono said to the crowd.

“Croke Park is special for all kinds of reasons. Let’s have an epic night of rock and roll.”